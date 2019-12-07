FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 77, KIPP-SF 34
The Gators picked up their first win of the season as they cruised past the Phoenix in the Crusader Classic at Riordan.
Jai Deshpande led the way for SHP (1-1 overall), scoring a game-high 20 points. Charlie Selna added 14, while Emmer Nichols and Aidan Braccia each chipped in with 10 points.
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-Burlingame 63, Nueva School 40
After two losses to open the season, the Crusaders earned their first “W” of the season with the win over the Mavericks.
Mercy-Burlingame (1-2 overall) led 40-20 at halftime and never looked back.
Ryan Galea led the attack for the Crusaders, scoring 15 points. Serena Calsada added 11 in the win.
THURSDAY
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Prospect 0
Kyle Nilsson scored two goals and assisted on a third to help lead the Gators to their first win of the season over the Royals in a non-league match.
Nilsson opened the scoring for SHP (1-0-1 overall) off an assist from Ethan Veghte. He then set up Liam Johnson for the Gators’ second goal of the game and a 2-0 halftime lead. Nilsson then assisted on Max Sloat’s strike and rounded out the scoring off an assist from Alexi Stavropoulos.
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 5, Sacred Heart Prep 3
Sam Phan scored twice and added an assist to help lead the Scots to a non-league win over the Gators.
Rachel.Amir Chatman contributed a goal and an assist for Carlmont (2-0-1 overall). Kate Blandino and Emelie Brack rounded out the scoring for the Scots, who also got assists from Aleece Kessler and Sabrina Kelley.
Megan Tinsley netted a hat trick to lead SHP (0-1-1). Nikki Molumphy assisted on the first while Tinsley scored her final two goals unassisted.
Boys’ basketball
SPSV 68, Sacred Heart Prep 65
The Gators opened their with a solid effort in a loss to the Bruins in the first round of the Crusader Classic hosted by Riordan.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo is one of the top teams in Northern California, but SHP (0-1 overall) gave the Bruins all they could handle. The Gators built an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, but SPSV rallied to tie the score at 29-all by halftime. The Bruins outscored SHP 18-12 in the third quarter before the teams combined for 45 fourth-quarter points, with SPSV pulling out the victory.
Charlie Selna and James Pleasants led the SHP attack with 15 points apiece — with Pleasants scoring all his points from behind the arc on five 3-pointers.
It was part of a 10 3-pointers made by the Gators, who got three from Aidan Braccia and two more from Jai Deshpande, who each finished with 13 points.
Dishon Jackson led SPSV with a game-high 26 points.
Girls’ basketball
Saratoga 45, Carlmont 34
The Falcons handed the Scots their second loss in a row at the Fremont-Sunnyvale tournament.
Carlmont (2-2 overall) trailed by five, 15-10, after the first quarter, but Saratoga (3-1) took control in the second, outscoring the Scots 15-8 to lead 30-18 at the half. The Scots had their biggest scoring output in the third, putting up 11 points and whittling their deficit to 10 going into the fourth.
The Falcons held them off over the final eight minutes.
Erica Mendiola paced Carlmont with 15 points. Anika Prasad added 11 and Bereket Bailey chipped in with 1o for the Scots.
