THURSDAY
Cross country
WBAL Meet #2
Two of the best small-school programs in the state needed a tiebreaker to determine the team winner for the WBAL's second cross country meet at Bayland Cross Country Course in Palo Alto.
Both Crystal Springs Uplands and Menlo finished tied for first with 33 points. Crystal earned the team win by going to the sixth-place finisher for both teams. Only the top five runners' points count, but Crystal's No. 6 runner, Caleb Quartey, finished 22nd, compared to Menlo's Joshua Benyo Baker, who was 28th.
Menlo senior Justin Pretre was the runaway individual winner, finishing in a time of 15:20.4, more than four seconds ahead of sophomore brother Landon Pretre.
Crystal's top finisher was sophomore Benjamin Bouie, who finished third in a time of 15:49.9. He was followed by teammates Tarik Baker and Furious Clay.
All told, Menlo at Crystal combined to take the top-7 finishes. Priory's Levente Palvolgyi was the first non-Menlo, non-Crystal runner to finish, taking eighth with a time of 16:28.5.
On the girls' side, Crystal's Kaiya Brooks dominated. Her time of 10:10.1 was 38 seconds faster than runner-up finisher, Perry McElhinney of Castilleja.
Sacred Heart Prep's Julia Soderbery was third in a time of 18:55.3.
Despite that, the Menlo School girls' won the team event, placing all five of its scoring runners in the top 17, led by freshman Ariya Kaushek, who was fifth in a time of 20:01.5.
Volleyball
Aragon 3, Hillsdale 0
There will be no Bay Division championship repeat for the Knights, not after the rival Dons swept them 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.
Aragon (11-2 PAL Bay, 15-6 overall) stayed in a first-place tie with Burlingame, while Hillsdale (9-4, 22-10) fell two games behind with one match left in the regular season.
Aragon's Jessica Castroviejo had a match-high 13 kills to go along with seven blocks. Hunter Kwan had 20 assists for Dons and was aided by 14 more from Jordan Lee. Aragon wraps up the regular season against Carlmont Tuesday.
Natasha Abbaszadeh led Hillsdale with 11 kills and added 14 digs. Rachel Reed had six kills and two service aces.
Burlingame 3, Carlmont 1
The Panthers kept pace with Aragon atop the Bay Division standings with a 22-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Scots.
Burlingame improves to 11-2 in PAL Bay play and 21-5 overall. The Panthers close the season against Half Moon Bay Tuesday.
Carlmont falls to 4-9 in league play and 5-9 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Half Moon Bay 2
The Cougars rallied from a two-set deficit to force a Game 5, but the Bears ultimately prevailed, 25-17, 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 15-12.
Emily Jenar led HMB (3-10 PAL Bay) with 11 kills. Mia Etheridge added five kills for the Cougars.
M-A improves to 7-5 in Bay play.
Capuchino 3, Jefferson 0
The Mustangs closed in on an undefeated Ocean Division title after sweeping the Grizzlies, 25-14, 25-7, 25-14.
Capuchino (13-0 PAL Ocean, 11-15 overall) maintains a one-game lead over San Mateo. The two face off in the regular-season finale Tuesday.
San Mateo 3, Westmoor 2
The Bearcats kept their Ocean Division championship hopes alive, pulling out a tough win over the Rams, 17-25, 25-18, 27-25, 14-25, 15-11.
San Mateo (12-1 PAL Ocean, 17-5 overall) will have a chance at a share of the title when the Bearcats go on the road at division-leading Capuchino Tuesday.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 1
Having already secured the WBAL Foothill Division championship, the Gators set their sights on an undefeated league season. SHP took a step closer with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14 win over the Tigers.
Isabelle Marco had another huge game for SHP (9-0 WBAL Foothill, x-x overall), finishing with 16 kills and 18 assists. Tatum Baker added 10 kills for the Gators, while Jilian Amaro dished out 19 assists and Ellie Wheeler dug up 21 balls.
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Notre Dame-SJ 1
The Crusaders rebounded from a first-set loss to sweep the next three and beat the Regents 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23.
Anna Snigorenko, reigning co-Athlete of the Week, finished with a match-high 20 kills and also added 16 kills. Ava Cacao added 0 kills and 20 digs, while Raquel Calderon had 18 digs. Nicole Vu and Clare O'Brien combined for 30 assists and Mia Ferdinand had four blocks for Mercy-Burlingame (5-4 WBAL, 18-9 overall).
NDSJ remains winless in WBAL action (0-8) and is 3-24 overall.
In other action …
Sequoia (6-7 PAL Bay) swept Terra Nova (1-12) 25-14, 25-17, 25-18. … Mills (5-8 PAL Ocean) swept past South City (2-11) 25-9, 25-16, 25-21. … El Camino (9-4 PAL Ocean) beat Woodside (6-7) 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.
Girls' tennis
Sequoia 5, Capuchino 2
The Ravens wrapped up the Ocean Division title, completing the season sweep of the second-place Mustangs.
Sequoia (13-0 PAL Ocean) will go for an undefeated league season against Westmoor Tuesday.
Cap's Wakabiti sisters, Ayana at No. 1 singles and Reina at No. 2 singles, both won their matches in straight sets, but Sequoia swept the rest. Josie Ollman won at love at No. 3 singles, while Ella Satterwhite dropped only one game at No. 4 singles.
Sequoia's No. 3 doubles team of Ciarra Carroll and Hope Callaghan won their match at love, 6-0, 6-0.
Menlo-Atherton 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Bears moved one step closer to an undefeated PAL Bay Division season, cruising past the Cougar.
Ava Martin (No. 1 singles) and Tess Ellingson (No. 2 singles) both won their matches at love for M-A (13-0 PAL Bay, 13-4 overall).
HMB (1-12) earned its win at No. 2 doubles, where Jessica Perez-Rubio and Nora Flynn rallied from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, (10-6).
Carlmont 5, Aragon 2
The Scots remained one game ahead of Burlingame for second place in the Bay Division after beating the Dons.
Aragon (7-6 PAL Bay, 7-8 overall) got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles from Varsha Jawadi and Anne He, but after that, it was all Carlmont (11-2, 13-3).
Katherine Zhang won in straight sets at love for the Scots at No. 4 singles before they went on to dominate in doubles, losing just eight games. Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Burlingame 6, Woodside 1
The third-place Panthers kept the pressure on Carlmont with the win over the Wildcats.
Moving up a spot to No. 1 singles, Ella Raferty cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win for Burlingame (10-3 PAL Bay). Michelle Moshkovoy and Rorie Stone combined to lose just three games at No. 3 and No. 4 singles for the Panthers.
Eva Urbanek picked up the win for Woodside (4-9), winning at No. 2 singles in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, (10-4).
In other action …
Hillsdale beat San Mateo, 4-3. … Terra Nova got past Westmoor, 4-3. … Oceana swept South City, 7-0. … El Camino held off Mills, 4-3.
Girls' water polo
Burlingame 15, Notre Dame-Belmont 4
The Panthers officially earned back-to-back Bay Division title by beating the Tigers.
Burlingame (9-1 PAL Bay) led 4-1 after the first period, but took control in the second, scoring six times to lead 10-3 at halftime.
Menlo-Atherton 8, Aragon 4
The Bears rebounded from their disappointing loss to Burlingame Tuesday, getting four goals from Sydney Dougherty.
M-A finishes 8-2 in PAL Bay play and 11-4 overall.
Woodside 13, Carlmont 3
Arianna Gerola scored six goals to lead the Wildcats past the Scots.
Woodside finishes the regular season 7-3 in Bay play and 14-6 overall. As the third-place finisher, the Wildcats will host the CCS play-in game against Ocean champ Terra Nova at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls' golf
Mercy-Burlingame 284, Castilleja 296
The Crusaders sent off five seniors with a win in the WBAL finale at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae.
Jaylyn Remolona led the way for Mercy (8-8 WBAL), earning low-round honors with a 45. Eva Denten was right behind, carding a 48.
Castilleja was led by Alexis Esrenazi, who scored a 51.
Boys' water polo
Orange Lutheran 18, Menlo School 7
The Knights closed the regular season with the loss to the state power Lancers.
