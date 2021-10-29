THURSDAY
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Valley Christian 4
The top-seeded Gators moved into the championship match of the WCAL tournament following the win over the Warriors, holding Valley Christian to single goals in each period.
SHP had nine players score, led by Luke “Bear” Weigle and Luke Johnston, who each scored three goals. Jack Vort added a pair of goals and an assist, while Harrison Rohlen picked up two assists.
The Gator will face third-seeded Bellarmine in the finals at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Prep.
Bellarmine 16, Menlo School 14 OT
The second-seeded Knights were upset by the third-seeded Bells in tdouble overtime of the semifinals of the WCAL tournament.
Bellarmine's win give the program a 12-11 advantage in the head-to-head matchup between the teams over 22 years.
Menlo held a 10-6 lead after three quarters, shutting Bellarmine out in the third period. But the Bells came roaring back with five goals in the fourth to tie the match at 11-all.
The Bells used that momentum to outscore the Knights 5-3 in the two mandatory overtime periods.
Tommy Kiesling led the Menlo attack, scoring three times. Greg Hilderbrand added five goals and three assists, while goalie Cormac Muloy had three assists to go along with 10 saves.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 12, St. Ignatius 4
The Gators moved into the WCAL tournament title game as they cruised past the Wildcats in a semifinal match.
SHP led 6-0 after one period and 10-0 at halftime.
Brienz Lang scored a hat trick to lead SHP, which also got a pair of goals from Margaret Brandin and Ella Woodhead.
Gators’ starting goaltender Paedrin Gillett finished with nine saves in three quarters of work.
SHP will take on No. 2 Francis in the championship game at 5:15 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Prep.
The Lancers advanced with an 11-7 win over No. 3 Menlo School.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 6, Burlingame 1
The Scots clinched the PAL's second automatic CCS tournament berth by beating the Panthers in the PAL team tournament.
Other than Burlingame's Mila Mulready straight-set win at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0, it was all Carlmont.
Of the two matches that went three sets, the Scots won them both. Nikhila Raman outlasted Burlingame's Kelli Eng at No. 2 singles. Eng took the first set, 6-4, but Raman rallied back to win the second set in a tiebreaker, 9-7, and winning the third-set super tiebreaker, 10-6.
Ashwika Narayan took the same route at No. 4 singles for Carlmont. Dropped the first set to Michelle Moshkovoy, 6-2, but came back to win the best-of-three match, 6-3, 6-1.
Football
Serra 36, Sacred Heart Cathedral 7
The Padres took a comfortable 22-0 lead at halftime and didn’t look back while improving to 8-0 on the season.
Petelo Gi scored touchdowns in each half; Sione Laulea hauled in a long touchdown pass from Dominique Lampkin, who also hada rushing touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.