South City 30, Mills 7
The Warriors (1-0 PAL Lake, 2-1 overall) scored the first 30 points of the game in their PAL Lake Division opener at Mills (0-1, 0-3). Junior running back Elijah Fields scored two TDs in the first quarter of 2 and 25 yards. Senior Darren Miller then broke a 40-yard punt return for a score before the half. South City scored a safety in the fourth quarter, and Gerald Tanielu capped the scoring with a 14-yard TD run. The Vikings scored their only points on a TD late in the fourth quarter and capped it with a Ulisses Huerta extra-point kick.
Burlingame 20, Half Moon Bay 0
Angelo Medina scored all three touchdowns, all in the first half, to lead the Panthers (2-2) at home in a shutout of Half Moon Bay (1-3). Medina totaled 12 carries for 129 yards, and added scores of 6, 22 and 50 yards. Burlingame outrushed HMB 293-87, with Sam Felton adding nine carries for 61 yards and Cole Quilici seven for 41. Quarterback Eddie Gill was a steady 7-of-9 passing for 73 yards. Connor Heath paced the Cougars with 20 carries for 77 yards.
Aragon 42, Carlmont 21
The Dons (3-1) nabbed one interception and scored 14 points in the first, third and fourth quarters at home to hammer Carlmont (0-4). The Scots rushed for 197 yards as a team, including a 78-yard touchdown by junior Daniel Mattioli. Carlmont quarterback John Dunne also connected with Brian Sagon for his first career touchdown pass. Braeden Kumer booted a 38-yard field goal and Kiryl Rapinski added one from 21 yards to round out the Scots’ scoring.
Los Altos 17, San Mateo 14
The Bearcats (2-2) rushed for 228 yards as a team, but it was not enough at Los Altos. Junior running back Emmanuel Fitzgerald totaled 17 carries for 101 yards and a score, while junior Cameron Palma (eight carries for 56 yards) also reached the end zone. San Mateo junior linebacker Logan Davis was in on 13 tackles. The win was the first of the season for the Eagles (1-3), who snapped a seven-game skid in non-league games dating back to last season.
Fremont-Sunnyvale 15, Terra Nova 12
Fremont (3-1) needed just 233 yards of total offense to hand the Tigers (3-1) their first loss of the year. Junior quarterback Henry Buenrostro gained 144 of those yards, including 12 rushes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Jordan McKinney added the Firebirds’ other TD run. Terra Nova’s point total is the lowest for a team that totaled 128 points in its first three games.
In other action …
Woodside (3-1) got back in the win column with a 17-14 victory over rival Sequoia (1-3) to capture “The Log” for the first time since 2018 in the Redwood City Rumble.
Hillsdale (4-0) won 21-14 to stun reigning PAL Bay Division champion Sacred Heart Prep (2-2).
THURSDAY
Capuchino 50, El Camino 14
The Mustangs (4-0) are off to their best start in head coach Jay Oca’s career with their latest triumph over El Camino (0-4).
Cap led 21-14 at the half, but broke it open with a 29-point third quarter. Senior quarterback Brandon Arceo opened the third-quarter scoring barrage with a 13-yard TD pass to junior Issa Keishk. Sebastian Zuniga, Lucas Zayac and Jared Sanchez each followed with rushing scores, and the Mustangs capped the blowout with a two-point conversion pass to Zayac. Arceo totaled three TD passes in the game.
Gabe Rocha threw two touchdown passes for El Camino, including a 79-yarder to tie it 7-7 in the first quarter. Running back Charlie Barfield gave Cap the lead for good with a 2-yard scoring run, and Keishk’s interception to follow set up a quick 42-yard TD pass by Arceo to make it 21-7.
