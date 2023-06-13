Coming off her freshman year at Archbishop Mitty, it has been quite a ride for burgeoning basketball star McKenna Woliczko.
The San Bruno native earned West Catholic Athletic League Player of the Year honors for the Monarchs, while head coach Sue Phillips’ squad extended its WCAL winning streak to 80 straight games, then went on to capture WCAL, Central Coast Section Open Division, and CIF Northern California Open Division championships.
Next up for Woliczko is a spot on the international stage with the Team USA U16 women’s basketball team. Team USA officially opens its summer campaign Tuesday in the FIBA Women’s U16 Americas Championships in Merida, Mexico. The 12-player roster consists of the top 16-and-under players from around the nation, with Woliczko the only player on the team from California.
“The team is super talented and I’m so glad I get to play with these girls, and get to get coached by some of the best coaches in the country,” Woliczko said.
Pool play at the Poliforum Zamna opens Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT against Puerto Rico, and continues Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Colombia, and Thursday at 7 p.m. against Mexico. All games will be available via livestream at FIBA - The Basketball Channel at youtube.com/FIBA.
Team USA U16 head coach Dan Rolfes has yet to announce his starting five. When Team USA took the floor Sunday for a scrimmage against Canada, Woliczko started at center.
The roster includes ESPN’s No. 1 player in the nation from the class of 2026, Jerzy Robinson, a 5-11 guard out of Desert Vista High School in Arizona. Robinson is the only other player from the West Region, besides Woliczko, on roster. Woliczko is rooming with No. 3-ranked Jordyn Jackson, a 6-1 guard out of Sidwell Friends School in Washington DC, who is also on roster. The 6-2 Woliczko is ranked No. 4 in the nation.
“Just super excited to be invited and put up my skills against the best girls in the country, and get better,” Woliczko said of a grueling tryout process that started with a field of 55 players. “I was obviously very nervous and very excited that I might make the team.”
Tryouts opened May 25 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was fortunate timing for Woliczko, as her last day of school at Mitty was May 24.
“For me, thank God,” Woliczko said. “Some people are still in school and they have to deal with it once they get back.”
The field was narrowed to 22 players after the initial round of cuts, and then to 14. The official 12-player roster was announced June 4.
The team also includes: Jacy Abii (6-1 guard, Liberty HS in Plano, Texas); Darriana Alexander (6-1 forward, Purcell Marian HS, Cincinnati); Kelsi Andrews (6-3 center, Hazel Green HS, Hazel Green, Alabama); Addison Bjorn (6-1 guard, Park Hill South HS, Parkville, Missouri); Aaliyah Crump (6-1 guard, Minnetonka HS, Shakopee, Minnesota); Lanie Grant (5-9 guard, James River HS, Midlothian, Virginia); Trinity Jones (6-1 wing, Naperville Central HS, Naperville, Illinois); Lola Lampley (6-2 forward, Lawrence Central HS, Fishers, Indiana); and Hailee Swain (5-9 guard, Holy Innocents Episcopal School, Marietta, Georgia).
Rolfes has coached with Team USA since 2017. He runs the girls’ varsity program at Incarnate World Academy in Bel-Nor, Missouri, and was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
“I definitely like him,” Woliczko said. “I enjoy him. He definitely is a coach that voices what he wants you to do sort of thing — a lot like Coach Phillips.”
After pool play is completed in the Women’s U16 Americas tournament, the elimination playoff bracket runs June 17-19.
The Team USA U16 men’s basketball team — featuring Oakland native Brandon McCoy, a recent freshman at St. John Bosco-Bellflower — wrapped up the gold medal Saturday in the FIBA Men’s U16 Americas Championships with a 118-36 win over Canada in the tourney finals.
