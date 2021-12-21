All things considered, 2021 was a glimmer of hope that society was returning to normal. In my sphere, that included high school athletics. While 2020 was an absolute dark hole, 2021 saw the 2020-21 high school athletic calendar played in the span of six months, during which time Central Coast Section championships were held in nearly every sport.
That run of luck continued, mostly, into the 2021 fall season and it seemed as if everything had returned to normal.
Almost. Mask wearing in high school gyms, whether volleyball or basketball, has been mandatory throughout 2021 and with the omicron variant now sweeping around the globe, it just proves that we’re not out of this mess.
In an effort to keep risk at a minimum, the Peninsula Athletic League Board of Managers voted, in August on the recommendation from the league’s athletic directors, to eliminate the traditional Friday night basketball scheduled “quads” for the 2021-22 season — a night during which two junior varsity and two varsity games were played in one gym, back-to-back-to-back-to-back.
“[The idea] came from the ADs, that because of the COVID situation, it would be most beneficial to divide [the four games] into two games (in two gyms), instead of four games and (players and fans) coming in and out of [one] gym,” said Terry Stogner, PAL commissioner.
The quad games are the lifeblood of basketball of the PAL. They draw the biggest crowds, regardless of how good or bad a team. The raucous student sections fill up and provide running commentary throughout the game, in the way only high school students can.
Quads are about more than just basketball. It is a huge social scene for students. A opportunity to see and be seen. Quads are the romanticized version of what high school basketball is supposed to be.
Stogner said the PAL Board of Managers, comprised of principals and vice principal of the 18 PAL-affiliated schools that play basketball, voted unanimously in favor of getting rid of the quads for the second season in a row. Quads were not held during the 2021 spring season either.
“This is a one-year-only shot,” Stogner said. “I hope.”
And therein lies the rub. A year ago, proponents of high school athletics were pleading with Sacramento to let the kids play. Authorities finally relented, but with some stipulations, including mask-wearing in gyms.
Everyone was good with that. Just let them play, remember? Well, here they are, playing, but it’s more evidence to show that despite the advances, we’re still not back to where things were in 2019.
Stogner indicated that there was some concern about the logistics of two schools hosting two games on Fridays — although it is already done during Tuesday and Wednesday league games.
There is a silver lining, however. Just because the games are not scheduled as quads, doesn’t mean quads are forbidden.
“In our (PAL) bylaws, it says schools can, if both agree, they can make schedule changes,” Stogner said.
We’ve seen it over the years when two schools would agree to move one of those quad dates to a Thursday.
Whatever you do, however, don’t come at Stogner. Like the NFL’s Roger Goodell or MLB’s Rob Manfred, the PAL commissioner merely implements the decisions that league leadership — the Board of Managers — passes.
“These are not decisions I make,” Stogner said. “I tell parents, they have to talk to their school. … Someone needs to lean on an AD, who then has to lean on an administrator.”
Who would then have to lean on the Board of Managers to make a change to the scheduling.
Stogner did say the PAL BOM meets again in mid-January. Could the PAL schedule, which would already be about two weeks into the season, change at that point?
“Whatever the administrators (of the PAL) wanted to change, yes,” Stogner said.
***
Jordan Mims, a 2017 Menlo-Atherton graduate, wrapped up his redshirt senior season at Fresno State by being named MVP of the New Mexico Bowl following the Bulldogs’ 31-24 win over UTEP in Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday.
Mims rushed for 165 yards and scored a pair of short touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards. He also caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Jake Haener, another Bay Area product who prepped at Monte Vista-Danville.
Another local connection, Fresno State kicker Cesar Silva, didn’t even have to change his mascot after transferring from College of San Mateo following the 2018 season. The Milpitas grad booted field goals of 42, 45 and 21 yards.
For the season, Mims rushed for 710 yards on 127 carries. He caught 25 passes for another 324 yards and combined for 10 touchdowns. And because of the COVID eligibility rule, Mims is eligible to return for the 2022 season.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.