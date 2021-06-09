It wouldn’t be the Central Coast Section softball playoffs without some wild swings.
Mercy-Burlingame may have gotten an entire tournament’s worth of wild swings out of its system in Tuesday’s 9-8, extra-inning victory over Mountain View in the CCS Division III opener at Cuernavaca Park.
The No. 4-seed Crusaders (12-2) let leads of 4-1 and 8-4 slip away only to win in dramatic fashion, walking off in the bottom of the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly by sophomore Katie Koenig scoring Bella Alterio with the game winner.
“I was just looking to get a hit, something to score … nothing too big,” said Koenig, who was the West Bay Athletic League home run queen in the regular season. “But I’m glad that I got it in so we could get that run.”
Typically an outfielder, Koenig had to learn a new role on the fly this week when Mercy’s starting shortstop Gigi Ortega was put on the COVID protocol list. Koenig had played shortstop just one other time this season. But she got a crash course at Monday’s practice to prepare for a Mountain View team that hit several balls her way in the late innings.
“I got a little slick rundown yesterday,” Koenig said. “But I was really confident.”
The infield assist that loomed large for Mercy was Mountain View’s leadoff at-bat in the eighth. No. 2 hitter Bella Sullivan hit a sharp grounder in the hole to Koenig’s backhand, but the sophomore made the play like she does it all the time, ranging right to make a smooth nab and fire a rocket in one fluid motion to first to get Sullivan by a half a step.
“We actually worked at that a little bit, at the practice before, on our backhands,” Mercy head coach Mike Davis said. “She was nervous coming into the game … because Gigi said, ‘Today I just can’t make the game because of the COVID exposure.’”
But Mercy’s most valuable arm was that of freshman pitcher Jazzy Villacicencio. The right-hander soldiered through eight innings of work. She struck out six on the day, including the final batter she faced in the top of the eighth. Her other five strikeouts came in the opening four frames though.
Mercy had two other pitchers available, though one of them was Koenig and Davis said he couldn’t afford to move Koenig off the shortstop position.
“I think she had a great game today,” Koenig said. “I’m really confident with Jazzy in the circle. So, I’m glad I could back her up.”
And the freshman is still undefeated in the circle this season with an 8-0 record.
“She’s been undefeated this year in regards to games,” Davis said. “And I needed a shortstop … and Katie fills that role.”
Mountain View scored in six different innings, including a run in the top of the first. But Mercy answered back with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame, capped by a two-run double by Sophia Alterio. In the second, Bella Alterio added to the lead with a solo home run to center to make it 4-1.
In the fourth, Mountain View rallied to tie it on an RBI single by Mikayla Kim. But again Mercy responded, putting up a 4-spot in the bottom of the frame, punctuated by a two-run single by sophomore Mia Gonzalez.
Then, after Mountain View closed it to 8-7 heading into the seventh — Kim had the big bash with a solo home run in the sixth — the Crusaders had to hold on for dear life as the Lady Spartans set the table with two on and one out.
Sophia Attell tied the game with an RBI single. But when Kim came up next and grounded to short, Koenig was keen to throw to third base to get the lead runner for the second out of the inning. Lauren Dove then hit a rocket into the right-center gap, but Mercy center fielder Ariana Montiel got a good first step and ran it down for the third out of the inning.
Mercy later went into the bottom of the eighth having had 10 consecutive batters retired.
“I guess this is a pressure situation where they kind of fell off of their practice plan,” Davis said. “I had to go out there and settle them down a little bit because it was common mistakes, things we go over every day in practice. The freshmen, the pressure’s up because this is the first time they’ve ever made the playoffs. … We’ve got a lot of new players out here today.”
But Bella Alterio broke the Crusaders out of their funk with an infield single to the left side of the diamond. Marisa Farrugia then socked a grounder to the right side of the infield and reached on an error. Villavicencio followed with a picturesque sacrifice bunt to move both runners up.
Then, after Montiel reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases, Koenig propelled the Crusaders to the CCS semifinals with a sacrifice fly to center — and took some smacks to the helmet from her teammates in the celebration at home plate; it was totally worth it.
“Of yeah, of course,” Koenig said.
Mercy now advances to the Division III semifinals. Thanks to No. 8 Gilroy knocking off No. 1 Overfelt 17-0, the Crusaders play host to Gilroy Wednesday at 3 p.m.
