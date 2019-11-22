With its 10th Central Coast Section team title since 1997, the Menlo School girls’ tennis team enter the 2019 Northern California tournament Friday as the No. 1.
The tournament begins today at Broadstone Sports Club in Folsom with the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Knights will face University Prep-Redding in the first round, which begins at 11:30 a.m.
The championship match is slated for Saturday at a time to be determined.
Menlo earned its first CCS title since 2015 by beating St. Francis 4-3 the finals at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos last Saturday. It was the second match of the day for both teams, as the top-seeded Knights dispatched No. 4 Palo Alto 7-0 in the semifinals, while the second-seeded Lancers took down underdog Harker, 5-2.
The championship match was decided at No. 1 singles, where Menlo’s Addie Ahlstrom beat Alisha Chulani 6-3, 6-3. The two play doubles together on the junior circuit.
“I was pretty relaxed, surprisingly, for most of it (the match),” Ahlstrom said in an email. “But when the crowd started piling up and I knew it was coming down to my match for the team title.”
Menlo (23-3) picked up its first three team points rather quickly as the Knights swept the three doubles matches in dominating fashion. Lindsey Ball and Natalie Westermann made short work of their opponents at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-0. C.C. Golub and Elsie Ragatz lost only two games in a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles, while Charlotte Lee and Penelope Anderson cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.
After two days off, Ahlstrom was back at in the CCS individual singles tournament this week as the No. 2 seed. She had to work to get out of her first-round match with Palo Alto’s Kamila Wong, battling back from a set down to post a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.
Ahlstrom had an easier time with Ava Martin, beating the Menlo-Atherton freshman 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Her tournament came to an end in the semifinals Wednesday, as Ahlstrom fell in three sets to third-seeded Claire Galerkin of St. Ignatius, 7-5, 0-6, 6-4.
