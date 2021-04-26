College softball
CSM sweeps DH vs. Santa Rosa
Malia Konig fired a four-hit shutout in Game 1, and Chole Moffitt earned the win in relief with two shutout innings in the nightcap as the Lady Bulldogs swept past Santa Rosa Junior College for their eighth and ninth straight wins to start the year.
College of San Mateo got solo home runs from Gianna Voltattorni and Logan Bonetti in the opener en route to a 4-0 win. Game 2 was much more dramatic. The Bulldogs rallied late to win it 4-3, but CSM starting pitcher Kealani Cardona surrendered three runs in the top of the sixth to see Santa Rosa jump out to a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Celeste Casillas was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Moffitt added a double and a home run, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.
College baseball
Ohlone 9, CSM 2
The College of San Mateo Bulldogs (4-2) jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on Korrey Siracusa’s RBI double, but Ohlone (5-1) fired back with a pair of four-run rallies to had the Bulldogs their second loss of the season. Ohlone homered four times in the game, including three off the CSM bullpen. Bulldogs starter Connor Sullivan took his first loss of the season, yielding five runs on 10 hits. Siracusa — the leadoff hitting catcher — was 2 for 3 and has batted safely in all five of games he’s played in which he’s had a plate appearance.
Siracusa currently ranks third among Coast Conference teams with a .438, with teammate Andrew Crane ranking second at .455.
Baseball
San Mateo 17, Design Tech 4
The San Mateo Bearcats (3-7 overall) erupted for eight runs in the top of the first and totaled 17 hits in the game to hammer Design Tech. Owen Tanap racked up four RBIs, Aaron Wong collected three hits, and Chad Hawkins was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bearcats. Hawkins worked four innings to earn his third win of the year.
The runs were San Mateo’s first in a week after suffering back-to-back shutouts at the hands of Menlo-Atherton.
Design Tech (3-2) was paced by senior Nikhil Godbole’s three-hit performance. Freshman Kai Croshal and sophomore Spencer Gradek added two hits each.
Woodside 14, Sacred Heart Prep 6
Woodside (5-5) totaled 12 hits, paced by senior Garrett Faure’s 3-for-4 day to take down SHP (0-3). Chris Dodge, Tanner Ellis and Zakary Sullivan added two hits apiece, while Sullivan racked up a career-best four RBIs. Peter Desler paced the Gators with two hits, including a double and an RBI.
Serra 9, St. Ignatius 2
Isaiah Crump fired six strong innings to lead Serra (3-0 WCAL, 9-0overall ) to its ninth straight win to start the season. Crump held St. Ignatius (0-3, 4-6) one run on three hits. Pablo Ossio and Patrick Keighran each homered for the Padres, with Ossio pacing the squad with three RBIs. Keighran was 2 for 2 and is now batting .462 (12 for 26) on the year.
Hillsdale 8, Terra Nova 7
Heading to the bottom of the third inning, Hillsdale trailed 7-0. But slow and steady won the race. The Fighting Knights went on to score once in the third, two in the fourth, once in the fifth, once in the sixth, two in the bottom of the seventh to tie it, and a walk-off run in the eighth to walk off against Terra Nova.
Softball
Menlo-Atherton 19, Gunderson 9
Emeline Falepapalangi was 4 for 4 with a double and a homer, and freshman Ashlyn Roeder added three hits and four RBIs as the Lady Bears (2-4) scored early and often to top winless Gunderson (0-7). Donnabella Gaetano, Ate Tovo and Emilhy Travers had two hits apiece for M-A.
Los Altos 9, Carlmont 8
Carlmont (5-4) dropped a wild one Saturday at Los Altos as the lead changed hands five times, culminating in a walk-off win for Los Altos. Trailing 5-2 in the sixth, Carlmont swung into the lead when Jack Vanoncini drilled a grand slam home run, putting the Scots up 6-5. But Los Altos rallied back with three runs in the bottom of the frame to make it 8-6. Carlmont rallied right back to tie it in the seventh, but Los Altos (3-2) won it in the bottom of the seventh.
Boys’ lacrosse
SHP 17, Bellarmine 5
Four different Sacred Heart Prep players tallied hat tricks to cruise past Bellarmine. Blake Hetherington, Kai Lockton, Eric Bollar and Max Sloat totaled three goals apiece, while Ben Ramsey and Ian Dykes totaled two each. Bollar totaled three assists as well, along with Ramsey. Max Sloat paced the Gators with four assists.
