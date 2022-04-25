SATURDAY
College women’s tennis
El Camino-Torrance 5, Cañada 1
The Colts fell short of the California Community College women’s tennis state championship in Bakersfield.
El Camino won 2 of 3 doubles matches and won three singles of the six singles matches to take the title.
Susan Kettering and Claudia Westrum gave Cañada its only point, winning 9-7 at No. 3 doubles.
El Camino’s win capped a perfect 17-0 season.
College baseball
West Valley 2, Cañada 0
Three Colts pitchers combined to allow two runs while scattering seven hits, but the offense could get nothing going in the loss to the Vikings.
Josh Dybalski got the start for Cañada (3-15 Coast North, 7-30 overall), working six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Frankie Pelligrini followed with an inning of three-hit ball, while Devin Gonsalves putched a perfect eighth.
The Colts’ offense managed just four hits, with two coming off the bat of Tommy Ozawa.
West Valley improves to 13-5 in Coast North Conference play and 23-15 overall.
College softball
San Mateo 10, West Valley 0, 5 innings
The Bulldogs won their 26th straight game with a 10-run, mercy-rule win.
At 13-0 in Coast Conference play and one game left in the regular season, CSM (13-0 Coast North) still has not clinched the conference title. The Bulldogs can do no worse than a co-championship and will go for the outright title when they go on the road to 12-1 San Jose at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Bellarmine 8, Burlingame 0
After a wild and draining 8-0 win over Carlmont Friday, the Panthers had little left in the tank in the non-league loss to the Bells.
Burlingame (12-8 overall) was limited to just one hit — a seventh-inning knock against Warren Cook, the fourth of four pitchers for Bellarmine (15-4-1). Andy Higgins got the start and threw four innings of no-hit ball.
Tosei Milholland and Ishaan Khambal each added one no-hit inning before turning it over to Cook.
Valley Christian 5, Carlmont 0
The Scots pitching staff held the Warriors to just one run through the first five innings, but Valley Christian put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Carlmont pitcher Brad Ayers allowed one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Valley Christian (17-4-1 overall) shut down the Carlmont (14-6-1) offense, holding the Scots to just one Collin O’Driscoll single.
Aragon 11, Lowell 3
The Dons rebounded from a pair of league losses to Sequoia to beat the Cardinals in a non-league game.
Aragon (14-5 overall) took control early, scoring three times in the bottom of the first and then pulled away from Lowell (13-7).
Terra Nova 8, San Mateo 4
The Tigers topped the Bearcats in a non-league game.
San Mateo (11-8 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Terra Nova (11-3) scored two in the top of the second to take the lead for good as the Bearcats committed five errors.
Victor Angulo had three hits and an RBI to pace the San Mateo offense.
Armijo 11, Sequoia 8
Both the Royals and the Ravens scored six runs in an inning after after two, the game was tied at 7-all.
But two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth gave the Fairfield squad the victory.
Dillon Goetz had a double and triple to hit for the cycle this week, driving in two runs for Sequoia (8-10-1 overall). Max Stallings also drove in a pair of runs.
Armijo improves to 10-12 with the win.
Rancho San Juan 4, Sacred Heart Prep 1
The Gators led 1-0 after four innings, but could not hold as the Trailblazers scored four runs over the final three innings.
RSJ (16-3 overall) scored two in the top of the fifth and added two insurance runs in the seventh.
Mason Chetcuti drove in the only run for SHP (8-12).
Mountain View 9, Menlo School 4
The Knights answered the Spartans’ four-run first with four runs in the top of the second.
But Mountain View (13-10 overall) retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the second.
Menlo falls to 9-8-1 with the loss.
Riordan 7, South City 1
The Warriors scored a run in the top of the first , but the Crusaders took the lead for good with a two-run third.
David Aberouette, Jack Burrous and Antonio Evangelista each drove in a run for Riordan (11-11 overall). South City falls to 6-14.
Branham 4, Hillsdale 1
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but the Bruins tied it in the top of the third and took the lead with a two-run fourth.
Santino Slyvestri drove in Gavin Davis for the only run of the game for Hillsdale (11-8 overall). Branham improves to 17-4 with the victory.
Softball
Capuchino 9, San Marin 4
Trailing 4-3, the Mustangs scored six runs in the top of the sixth to pull out the non-league win.
Avery Montroni doubled and drove in three to lead the offense for Capuchino. Nohemi Livingston added a pair of RBIs in addition to picking up the win in the circle. Jasmine Shapiro, Lola Sierra and Eizabeth Do all drove in runs for the Mustangs as well.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Sequoia 3, Aragon 1
The Ravens completed the two-game sweep of the Dons, passing them for second place in the PAL Bay Division standings.
Sequoia (5-3 PAL Bay, 7-10-1 overall) sit one game back of co-leaders Burlingame and Carlmont, which both sport 6-2 records.
Dillon Goetz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and Max Stallings picked up an insurance RBI in the fifth.
Aragon (4-4, 13-5) scored its lone run in the top of the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.