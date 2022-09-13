Lloyd Walter, Aragon football. Without its two starting running backs and quarterback, Aragon turned to the 2021 Ocean Division Defensive Player of Year to supply the offense in a 32-28 loss to Lincoln-SJ. Walter rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Morgan Toomey, Burlingame volleyball. The Panthers battled past Menlo-Atherton in four sets in last Thursday’s PAL Bay Division opener. Toomey led the way with a double-double, totaling 18 kills and 17 digs, while adding four service aces. Burlingame has now won five straight against M-A in head-to-head play dating back to 2019.
John Larios, Sequoia football. The senior quarterback had a huge game in the Ravens' 26-13 win over Capuchino to improve to 3-0 on the season. Larios completed 9-of-16 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns — two to Luke Ulrich and one each to Jack Elgaaen and Marcus Brewer.
PJ Modena, Half Moon Bay football. The senior running back erupted for 198 yards on 22 carries as he helped lead the Cougars to a 49-35 win over Carlmont.
Erica Fenyo, Menlo School girls' water polo. The senior scored 11 goals and six assists as the Knights finished fifth with a 3-1 record at the Acalanes tournament in Lafayette. Fenyo scored the game-winner with a minute left in an 8-7 win over Carondelet in the fifth-place game. Fenyo tallied four goals in a 13-5 loss to host Acalanes.
Tommy Kiesling, Menlo School boys' water polo. The senior did his part in leading the Knights to a second-place finish as the host of the 24th annual Scott Roche Tournament. In four matches, Kiessling scored 19 goals over four matches, scoring five goals in wins over Los Altos and Vista, and five more in the championship game, a 15-10 loss to two-time champ La Jolla. Kiessling had four goals in an 8-7 quarterfinal win over Vista.
Cleo Hardin, Menlo School volleyball. A 6-2 outside hitter, Hardin was the most potent attacker in the county last week, totaling 49 kills through two matches. In the Knights’ four-set win over Menlo-Atherton, the junior tallied a career-high 22 kills. The next day, in a five-set loss to powerhouse Valley Christian, she set a new career-high with 27 kills, while recording a double-double with 13 digs.
Ashlyn Johnson, Hillsdale girls' golf. Johnson burst on the PAL scene as a freshman last season and is proving not to be a flash in the pan. The sophomore led the Knights to three PAL Bay Division wins last week at Poplar Creek Golf Course. She shot an even-par 36 in wins over San Mateo and Menlo-Atherton. She closed the week with a 3-over 39 in a win over Mills.
Maealiuaki Smith, Serra football. The Padres scored 42 points in their home opener Saturday afternoon, their best single-game total in a year (they scored 47 last season, Sept. 11, 2021, against Half Moon Bay) and what a day it was for Smith. On the heels of his Daily Journal Athlete of the Week performance against De La Salle, Friday, Sept. 2, the 6-3 junior threw for five touchdowns in a 47-30 win over Central Catholic. And, once again, the name is pronounced “MY-ə-LÉE-ü-WALK-ee.”
Jack Wiessinger, Carlmont football. A three-year starting varsity quarterback, Wiessinger had career-best performance in the loss to Half Moon Bay. Wiessinger completed 17-of-25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Jessica Ai, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. A junior setter, Ai has just 11 kills on the season. But she equaled that point total from the service line through two matches last week against Terra Nova and Mills. NDB swept past both non-league opponents. And while outside hitter Gia Rivera continues to make a name for herself — the freshman scored 15 and 13 kills, respectively — Ai, in addition to setting those kills, recorded a career-high five aces against Terra Nova, then bettered her career mark with six aces against Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.