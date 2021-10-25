Depth continues to prove the most dangerous weapon for the College of San Mateo Bulldogs.
CSM (2-0 Bay 6 Conference, 7-0 overall) improved its unbeaten record to 7-0 with a 52-7 trouncing of Laney College Saturday at College Heights Stadium. While quarterback Luke Bottari threw for his best game of the season to date — 17-of-24 for season-highs of 294 yards and four touchdowns — the sophomore was one of 14 Bulldogs to gain positive yards on offense.
“You look, it wasn’t just one receiver too,” CSM head coach Tim Tulloch said. “It was really balanced. It was really good all around.”
The Bulldogs outgained the Eagles 462-171 in total offense.
Bottari put on a dazzling display in the third quarter, exacting three touchdown passes within two minutes time. He connected with one of his favorite targets on a 12-yard scoring pass, lofting a ball to the back of the end zone for a tremendous leaping grab by Mason Starling. Two plays later, a recovered fumble by Dylan Neeley gave the Bulldogs a short field for Bottari to connect with Jalen Lampley for a 26-yard touchdown.
After a three-and-out by the Bulldogs defense, and a shanked punt by Laney, Bottari went right back to work with a 9-yard completion to Jayden Dixon-Veal, followed by a 23-yard scoring strike to Starling.
“Luke just continues to impress,” Tulloch said. “I thought it was a great game for him — efficiency, accuracy … everything you look for in a quarterback.”
After a Laney score late in the third quarter, CSM added two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Freshman defensive back Shamoun Duncan-Niusulu recovered a fumble and dashed 26 yards for a scoop-and-score. Backup quarterback Richie Lankford closed out the day with a 27-yard TD pass to Justin Del Rosario.
Laney (0-2, 3-4) was plagued by four turnovers on the day, including three lost fumbles.
The final score was a bit misleading as the Bulldogs scored just 17 points in the first half.
Bottari got things rolling near the end of the first quarter by timing a 30-yard scoring pass as Reymello Murphy beat a defender on a fly pattern. After a 40-yard field goal by Gabe Plascencia with 9:19 to go in the half, CSM took possession back two plays later with a recovered fumble by Myles Cannon at the Laney 48.
Freshman running back J’Wan Evans needed just one play to break off a 48-yard scoring run.
Still, the Bulldogs led just 17-0 at halftime.
“There was a couple opportunities in the first half we didn’t get and a couple special teams things that caused some long fields for us, and some early three-and-outs,” Tulloch said. “And it broke open in the second half.”
The Bulldogs appear to be on a collision course with City College of San Francisco when the rivals meet in three weeks on the final day of the regular season. The teams remain among five undefeated Northern California programs, and the only two teams currently at 7-0 overall.
CSM (242.3 yards per game allowed) owns the second-best defense among Northern California teams. The only defense better is CCSF’s (171.7), ranked No. 1 among all California Community College Athletic Association teams.
“You know how we do it,” Tulloch said. “Our approach is one day, one week at a time. And we always keep the focus on us. We have a good team this week that’s undefeated in conference. … Obviously we have a big one Friday night.”
The Bulldogs take to the road for two weeks. This Friday night, they travel to Diablo Valley (2-0, 5-2) for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.