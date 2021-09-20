College of San Mateo is off to a 3-0 start and got past its toughest opponent Saturday.
The Bulldogs (3-0) took down Butte College 21-14 at Bulldog Stadium, grinding for 213 rushing yards on the day with its two-headed backfield monster of J’Wan Evans and Darrell Page.
It was sophomore quarterback Luke Bottari who exacted two scoring passes to help seasl the victory, though. Bottari was 7-of-11 passing for 105 yards, connecting with Jalen Lampley for a 43-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, and a 4-yard scoring pass to Reymello Murphy to start the fourth to make it 21-7.
Butte (2-1) answered with a 9-yard scoring pass from Brian Harper to Logan Blair with six minutes to play. But the CSM defense stepped up in the waning seconds. With Butte facing fourth-and-10 from its own 28, CSM defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. nabbed an interception with 30 seconds to play. It is Cooper’s second interception in as many weeks.
Evans was CSM’s leading rusher for the third straight week, carrying 19 times for 119 yards. Page added 14 carries for a season-high 104 yards. But it was Shamir Bey who tabbed the Bulldogs’ only rushing score of the day, carrying once of a 1-yard TD in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.