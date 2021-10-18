The College of San Mateo Bulldogs were supposed to win their Bay 6 Conference opener. And win they did, mauling winless San Joaquin Delta 62-0 Saturday in Stockton.
The undefeated Bulldogs (1-0 Bay 6, 6-0 overall) came out throwing haymakers, needing just 10 plays to score their first three touchdowns of the day. CSM gained 533 yards of offense, the team’s highest single-game total since Nov. 18, 2017, against College of the Sequoias, while running up its highest point total since Nov. 4, 2017 against Santa Rosa Junior College.
Delta (0-1, 0-6) was held to 281 yards of offense.
CSM’s rushing game was in fine form. The Bulldogs gained 302 rushing yards, led by a career day from running back Jaeden Barker. The sophomore carried 16 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Twegbe added 14 carries for 65 yards and one touchdown, and Darrell Page had five carries for 33 yards and a second-quarter touchdown.
But it was Luke Bottari who threw the haymakers, delivering three first-quarter scores, connecting for an array of touchdown passes.
He put CSM on the board with an 18-yard scoring pass to Jalen Lampley just over three minutes into regulation. On the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, Bottari and Lampley connected for a 50-yard score. Then the sophomore quarterback hit Justin Del Rosario for a 4-yard score with 1:12 remaining in the quarter.
Bottari called it a day after that, finishing with a 6-f-8 passing day for 105 yards and three TDs. Backup QB Richie Lankford came on to complete 5 of 10 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown, a 71-yard scoring strike to J’Wan Evans in the second quarter. Shamir Bey also saw action, completing 3 of 3 passes for 27 yards.
On the other side of the ball, CSM’s pass defense was relentless. The Bulldogs totaled five interceptions, including two by Justin Sinclair — the first two of the freshman’s collegiate career — the second of which was punctuated with a 33-yard return for a pick-6 in the fourth quarter to close out the day’s scoring.
The Bulldogs return home this coming Saturday to host Laney College (0-1, 3-30. Kickoff at College Heights Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
