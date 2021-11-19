FRIDAY
Division I
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (9-2) at No. 1 St. Francis (10-0), 7 p.m.
The Bears barely got past No. 4 Salinas, 35-31. … The Lancers lapped Aptos, 56-28. … M-A had to overcome a 14-0, first-quarter deficit before dispatching previous undefeated Salinas. … Bears running back Dane Fifita had more than 200 yards of total offense. He rushed for 113 yards on 20 carries while also catching four balls for 105 receiving yards, combining for a pair of touchdowns. … Jeremiah Earby had a monster game, finishing with seven catches for 133 yards and two scores. … M-A quarterback Matt MacLeod threw for 390 yards, completing 24-of-32 passes. … Tied at 28 after three quarters, St. Francis outscored Aptos 28-0 in the fourth. … Lancers running back Villiami Teu continues to overwhelm opponents. A week after setting a school record with more than 300 yards against Serra, Teu rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns against Aptos.
Division II
No. 4 Menlo School (11-0) at No. 1 San Benito (9-1), 7 p.m.
The Knights knocked off No. 5 Half Moon Bay last week, 47-28. … The San Benito Haybalers rallied to beat No. 8 Burlingame, 31-28 in overtime. … Menlo quarterback Sergio Beltran accounted for 367 yards of offense – he completed 12-of-20 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 147 yards on 12 carries. … The Knights scored 40 or more points for the ninth time this season. … San Benito trailed Burlingame 14-0 before coming back to post the overtime win. … The Haybalers defense is allowing just under 12 points a game this season. The 28 points allowed last week were a season high. … Tyler Pacheco is San Benito's dual threat quarterback. He accounted for 157 yards passing and 99 yards rushing, accounting for four touchdowns last week.
Division IV
No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (4-7) at No. 2 Hillsdale (9-2), 7 p.m.
The Gators gobbled up No. 6 Alisal 47-0 in the first round last week. … The Knights cruised past No. 7 Lincoln, 28-7. … These teams met in Week 5 of the regular season, with Hillsdale pulling out a 20-13 win when Knights' linebacker Luca Belforte broke up a pass on the goal line on the final play of the game. … Despite scoring 42 points and shutting out Alisal, SHP had the ball for less than 20 minutes. Alisal had the ball for nearly 30. … The Gators completed just five passes – but averaged nearly 25 yards per completion and scored twice … The 42 points scored were a season-high for the Gators. … Pressed into duty with an injury to Josh Violette, Makoa Au Tou picked up the slack for Hillsdale, rushing for a season-high 137 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. …. The Knights defense limited Lincoln to just 165 yards of offense.
Division V
No. 5 North Salinas (7-3) at No. 1 Aragon (7-4), 7 p.m.
The North Salinas Vikings rallied to beat No. 4 San Mateo last week, 28-21. … The Dons dominated No. 8 Andrew Hill, 48-14. … North Salinas scores just under 27 points per game this season, while the Vikings defense give up less than 20. … Aragon receiver/kicker Alan Tanielu has shown to be one of the most dynamic players on the Peninsula. In the win over Hill, Tanielu returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a score, kicked -- and then recovered -- an onside kick and then added a 40-yard pick-6. … The Dons defense held Hill to 123 yards of offense. Take away Falcons' touchdown runs of 39 and 46 yards late in the game and Hill managed only 28 yards of offense. … Aragon notched six sacks last week.
SATURDAY
Division I
No. 3 Bellarmine (8-3) at No. 2 Serra (9-1), 1 p.m.
The Bells beat No. 6 and previously undefeated Los Gatos last week, 34-27. … The Padres pulverized No. 7 Valley Christian, 41-30. … Serra beat Bellarmine 41-7 in Week 5 of the regular season. … The Bells have won three in a row. … Bellarmine 's offense averages just under 32 points per game. The Bells defense allows just under 25. … The Bells finished with a dozen tackles-for-loss last week. … Serra went over the 40-point mark for the fifth time this season with last week's win. … The Padres defense is allowing a little more than 15 points per game this season.
