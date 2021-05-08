The games don’t mean anything.
This is a common premise heard from coaches during this patchwork season in the wake of the lost year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Well, just try explaining the games don’t mean anything to the Carlmont girls’ basketball team after the Lady Scots’ 42-25 win Friday evening over Sequoia.
Coming off a lopsided 51-35 loss Wednesday to Sequoia, Carlmont (1-3) finally seized on the opportunity to get its depth of roster in rhythm. The Scots cycled their entire roster of 12 players in what proved a historic win, as it was the first in the career of new head coach Pilar Moss.
“On our side, we had a rough game on Wednesday,” Moss said. “We didn’t play as we anticipated, and this was an opportunity to show the team we are.”
Sequoia (5-1) was nowhere near full strength in its first loss of the season, largely due to the many multisport athletes on its varsity roster. A majority of the Ravens’ starting lineup was playing for the Sequoia lacrosse team Friday night, forcing basketball head coach Steve Picchi to rely on a number of untested players, including several junior-varsity callups to fill out the roster.
Sequoia had just seven players in uniform Friday, and only six of them played in the game.
Senior guard Alexis Jackson was one of just two regulars in the starting lineup and did her darndest to energize her team. Jackson went for nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
But the Ravens ran out of gas in the second half, seeing the game spiral out of control after a 16-14 halftime deficit. The Ravens went scoreless in the third quarter and didn’t score their first field goal of the second half until Jackson ran the court following a long rebound to score a layup with 2:27 to go in the game.
“It is a big responsibility,” Jackson said of trying to shoulder the team, “but I’m lucky my team knows that and they’re able to help out when they can. But it’s a lot of pressure. I’m learning to handle it better now that I’m a senior. But it was hard at times still.”
Carlmont used a variety of lineups to battle through an early scrap-fest — both teams combined for 18 turnovers in the first half — and get the game under control in the second half. And when the Scots established their rhythm in the fourth quarter, they showed what they’re capable of, shooting 4 of 6 from 3-point territory over the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Brynn Toomasson came off the bench to score a game-high 10 points, including a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter. Her finally conversion was an absolute sparkler of a rainbow jumper to give the Scots their biggest lead of the night 39-18 midway through the fourth quarter.
“Today we came back stronger,” Carmont junior Alona Unga said. “Our team, we’ve never gotten chemistry like this until today. So, it was really nice to see us all come together and finally win a game together.”
Since Jackson arrived at Sequoia three years ago, the Ravens have been the takeaway queens of the Peninsula Athletic League. But it was Carlmont that won the turnover battle Friday. Sequoia committed 24 turnovers to Carlmont’s 13.
“This is just such an unusual year,” Picchi said. “I’ve been in games like this where we’re a little overmatched. You just try to keep them in the game; and make sure you get a decent shot each time you get the ball; and then play really good half-court defense; and kind of keep it close and try to win it at the end if you can. And I thought my kids showed incredible character and mental toughness. That’s my takeaway from the game is that the mental toughness of my kids was phenomenal.”
Carlmont even took the chance to enjoy several razzle-dazzle plays.
In the second quarter, Kuo floated an alley-oop style pass in to Toomasson, who scored a reverse layup. It was a key bucket at the time, cutting a Sequoia advantage to 14-13. Kuo later hit a free throw to tie it before junior Shailae Sagan scored a transition layup with 39 seconds to go in the half to give the Ravens the lead.
Then midway through the third quarter, sophomore Arianna Delrooz sent a lob pass into the paint to junior Kiana George, who did the limbo and danced under the cylinder for a soft fingertip roll off the glass for 2.
With just three returning players, Carlmont hasn’t had the chance to show off this flash previously in this abbreviated, dislocated season.
“No, but I see it in practice,” Moss said. “We know the players we have and we’re very excited for them. But at the same time, they’re still getting to know each other and are still learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and still learning to play off of each other. And I think the more opportunities we get to do that, the more the magic’s going to come.”
Sequoia post players Natalia Lopez and Violet Buruaivalu were bright spot of the Ravens. Lopez grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, while Buruaivalu nabbed seven and also pitched in with two assists.
“[Buruaivalu] is physical, she competes the whole time, and she’s showing progress every time she steps on the court,” Picchi said of the junior who was making just her second varsity start. “She gets better every single time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.