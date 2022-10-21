As Jefferson quarterback Tyler Taylor was being helped off the field following a fourth-quarter injury to his leg, referee Mac Parfet stepped toward the middle of the field, blew his whistle, extended his arms out to the side and declared, with 5:51 remaining in the game and Carlmont leading 38-8, that it was over.

“The head coach from Jefferson (Sergio Portela Jr.) decided not to continue the game any more,” Parfet said as he was leaving the field. “And Eric (Rado, Carlmont head coach) was fine with that.”

Jefferson football: Tyler Taylor

Jefferson quarterback Tyler Taylor escapes the Carlmont defense on his way to a 31-yard scramble.

