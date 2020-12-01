Because a youth sports update from the California Department of Public Health has not been released, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Tuesday it was canceling Season 1 regional and state playoff tournaments for the 2020-21 season.
“The CIF state office is removing all regional and state championship events from the Season 1 sports calendar,” the CIF said in a press release on its website. “By canceling regional and state championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than truncated season with regional and state post-season play for a limited number of schools.”
The decision affects football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ water polo and for some schools, girls’ field hockey and gymnastics. The press release also said because the CDPH has postponed the release of updated guidelines, full practices and competition will not begin until after the start of the new year, at the earliest.
“Thus, all full practices and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued,” the release said.
The announcement only pertains to the state playoff system. Steve Sell, Central Coast Section president, said the CCS playoffs are still on the calendar, but will be re-evaluated.
