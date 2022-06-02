Aragon has a new baseball manager and this time, the timing is right.
Aragon athletic director Steve Sell told the Daily Journal Wednesday that long-time Dons’ assistant baseball coach Don Hahn has been hired as the school’s new varsity baseball manager.
Hahn replaces Lenny Souza, who stepped down as the Dons’ head man this season after 14 years and 209 wins.
Hahn was by Souza’s side for nearly all of them.
“When we hired Lenny in 2009 … I knew he was a good long-term solution. But he was young and on the inexperienced side,” Sell said. “I had a conversation with Don Hahn, who was coaching with the previous
coach. I asked Don if he would be willing to stick around as an assistant.”
Hahn, 59, who works in the construction industry, was on the coaching staff of the previous manager, Jesse Velez, and had been around the program for about three years before Souza took over.
If not for the fact Hahn had three kids — all who were in or about to be — in high school, it just wasn’t the right time for Hahn to apply for the job back in 2009.
But Hahn’s three children — Chris, Colleen and Kevin who graduated in 2008, 2011 and 2014, respectively — are now grown and Hahn thought now was the perfect time to apply for the Aragon job.
And it was only ever going to be for the Aragon job.
“I had no desire (to manage) at any other school,” Hahn said. “I’m comfortable at Aragon. I appreciate what [the school stands] for and how they go about their business — and that’s for in the classroom as well.”
Sell said the continuity for the baseball program was part of the equation in hiring Hahn. But he also said Hahn was already familiar with the school’s culture, which can even more difficult to master than the actual coaching.
“There are enough adjustments any new coach has to make,” Sell said. “But to get people into the indoctrination of the culture of the school and what our school is about, what our athletic department is about, can be challenging.”
Sell said he posted the job opening about three weeks ago and got a handful of applications, including Hahn’s. Hahn impressed in the interview.
“Obviously, he has an incredible knowledge of baseball,” Sell said. “But he wants baseball to be fun. His love of the game permeates through everyone in the program.”
For Hahn, this promotion will be his first as a varsity high school baseball manager. While he may not have been the head of a varsity program, he does have experience running the show. He cut his coaching teeth in San Mateo American Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.
“I’ve managed fall-ball teams and managed summer-league teams,” Hahn said. “(Being a varsity manager for the first time is) wonderful. It’s exciting and it’s scary.”
Hahn believes his familiarity with the Dons’ program will give him a head start.
“That’ll make the transition easier,” Hahn said. “The kids know me. I know the ins and outs of the league and the ins and outs of the school.
“I enjoy being with the kids and teaching life — and baseball is included with that.”
