Cleaned out: Someone reported that their daughter’s room was broken into and everything was taken on Bair Island Street in Foster City, it was reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday, March 22.

FOSTER CITY

Hit-and-run. A bicyclist fell off their bike and hit someone’s vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:37 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Fraud. Money was taken from an EDD account, it was reported on Edgewater Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Burglary. Items were taken from a vehicle on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Accident. A vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle on Marlin Avenue, it was reported at 12:32 p.m. Friday, March 19.

REDWOOD CITY

Battery. A jogger was pushed and spat on by someone they know on Standish Street, it was reported at 9:19 a.m. Sunday, March 21.

Hit-and-run. A parked black Chevrolet Silverado was hit by a dark SUV“π on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 5:29 a.m. Sunday, March 21.

Arrest. Someone with brown hair and a dark gray sweater was arrested for trying to enter an apartment via an unlocked door on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

Accident. An accident with unknown injuries between a vehicle and two pedestrians occurred on Marsh Road, it was reported at 11:47 a.m. Saturday, March 20.

