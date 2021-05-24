Lights out
A chandelier fell out of a truck in the middle of the street in Belmont on the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Hiller Street, it was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding felony was found to be driving without a license during a traffic stop on the 900 block of Broadway, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Friday, May 14.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the rear passenger side window of two locked vehicles on the 300 block of Vallejo Drive but did not take anything, it occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 1:52 a.m. Friday, May 14.
Cited. Two individuals were contacted during a traffic stop on the 400 block of El Camino Real and both were found in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
Public intoxication. Someone was contacted for public intoxication on the 1500 block of El Camino Real and transported to the Maguire Correctional Facility for release when sober, it was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Shooting. Someone discharged a firearm on the 200 block of Millwood Drive and caused minor damage to the exterior wall of a house in the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Police are investigating the source of the bullet.
SAN BRUNO
Fraud. Someone called a San Bruno resident claiming to be the Department of Homeland Security and defrauded them of $4,000 through Zelle, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday, May 14.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear sliding glass door of a house on Madison Avenue and stole laptops and a shotgun, it was reported at 3:41 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
