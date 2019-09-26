Editor,
Here is a warning to all voters who may or may not know that our California Legislature has done an end-around your vote. Our officials have turned a blind eye to the will of the voter by taking our overwhelming and consistent rejection of rent control and simply legislating it into law themselves with Assembly Bill 1485. This means they deliberately ignored our vote and legislated rent control anyway.
Simultaneously, they have taken a sledgehammer to companies whose business models are based on workers being independent contractors. Bypassing the ballot box and in a nod to big labor, they simply squashed the gig economy with one bill.
Assembly Bill 5 is a direct attack against Uber, however, this legislation will decimate many other companies with ramifications like business closings and unemployment.
Lastly, a new monster will be born. Two large regional bureaucracies, both unelected and unaccountable to anyone, are attempting to create a new regional taxing authority out of thin air. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments, along with their buddy in Sacramento, Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, are attempting to find another avenue to raise your taxes. Assembly Bill 1487 will create a new taxing authority that will make the regional housing problem your problem.
Our voting power has been under assault for years; however, our leaders are now consciously deciding to either ignore or bypass voters all together. Next election, please consider someone who listens and accepts the will of the voters.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
