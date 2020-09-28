Editor,

I am 68 and have always lived in the area and in San Mateo for 15 years. I believe we desperately need affordable housing in the area. I am confused and wondering why Habitat for Humanity and the county Democratic Party are opposing Measure Y. How have they decided that Measure Y keeps us from accomplishing the affordable housing we need? At this moment there are hundreds and hundreds of housing units being built in the city — I drive by them every day — so clearly development is going full speed ahead and the existing building plans have not halted development. So, I have to ask why aren’t more of these units affordable housing? Why didn’t the City Council demand a higher percentage of affordable units in these developments? And why aren’t office developers required to do more to solve the problems they create? Might our failure to build affordable housing be due, in part, to our council’s acquiescence to developers’ desire for profit?

Vote yes on Measure Y which doesn’t allow developers to pay in lieu fees instead of actually building affordable units.

Dennis Keane

San Mateo

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

The question is, how do you vote if you do not want any more affordable housing and any change in density and height limitations. That would be a good thing to tell the readers of SMDJ.

