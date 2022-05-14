Editor,
“What do women want?” Freud famously asked. There is now a vast literature suggesting an answer, often situated in female desire. While the “answers” debate the question, the question is important and not just trivially located in men’s interests, and the answer is quite simple, regrettably avoided at best, denied at worst. What women want, first and foremost is individual, personal sovereignty. The U.S. history of “Women’s Rights” tracks the determined struggle of American women in fits and starts to have such sovereignty over their thoughts, actions and bodies. This includes not only unequivocal personal dominion, but also the liberty to void those rights as they voluntarily decide. One cannot cede a particular right if one does not have it in the first place. Corollary to attaining sovereignty is being individually respected as a unique holder of those rights. Past and current issues regarding women’s equality in marriage, to have property, to vote, to be touched willingly, to engage in sexual activity, to have free and easy access to contraception, to bear children or not, are all subsumed within that personal sovereignty. — Originally drafted the day of the “Women’s March,” Jan. 21, 2017.
Léo F. Laporte
Redwood City
