In response to Sandra Winkler’s letter “Look at the broader picture” in the April 17-18 edition of the Daily Journal, the Democrats are ruining the whole country — not just California.

The way Pelosi and Joe and the rest have behaved is nothing short of a complete power grab. They don’t care about the country or anyone in it. They care about power and money — that’s it. The citizens of this country are going to pay the price for crooked politicians and they are all crooked.

And by the way, climate change is a joke. We have only been an industrialized country for around 120 years. And in the last 40 years, we have cleaned up a lot. You’re going to believe that in the millions of years this planet has existed we have done that much damage? If you want to believe everything the government or science tells you, then line up and get your shot.

There are two kinds of people in this world. Wolves and sheep. Sounds like you belong to the latter. Question everything or get in line with the rest of the sheep.

Neil Wild

San Bruno

Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Hello, Neil

Thanks for submitting an LTE. I don't disagree with your premise but is may be a little sheepish to just hurl statements like, "The way Pelosi and Joe and the rest have behaved is nothing short of a complete power grab," across the political aisle. So, what would you point to as examples of such behavior?

