Editor,
This letter is a response to Matt Grocott’s April 13 Daily Journal column, “Feeling overwhelmed?” He complained that the price of gasoline is higher in California in relation to neighboring states, without mentioning that the gas has been formulated to be cleaner here.
He also complains that advances under Trump are already disappearing, as if reducing environmental protections is a good thing. It appears that he wants to maintain a dirty air status quo in the name of keeping gas prices low, without thinking that moving toward cleaner technology is a better alternative. We should consider ourselves lucky that we have clean air and water standards in this country, rather than wanting these environmental controls rolled back in the name of reducing government oversight. Many countries do not have clean air or water.
Matt Grocott also complained about the lack of water, implying that this is somehow the government’s fault, when in fact it is climate change which is having a huge impact on our planet. Reining in human activity, such as burning less gasoline, to curb climate change should naturally increase the amount of rain and snowfall, reducing our water shortages.
Matt also complained that some water is allowed to flow into the ocean to save fish. Salmon need water runoff to flow into the ocean so they can spawn, and have been for a millennium. The livelihood of some fishermen depends on their existence, and the rights of fishermen versus farmers have been an ongoing issue for as long as I can remember.
So please look at the broader picture, before complaining that Democrats are having a negative effect on California.
Sandra Winkler
Emerald Hills
