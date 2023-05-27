Editor,
Editor,
Who could forget Republican leadership’s collusion when President Obama was elected: Make him a single-term president and fight against everything he proposes, no matter what!
What an honorable goal! Was it because Obama was a Democrat, or Black, or heaven forbid, a Black Democrat?
Fortunately, they failed. President Obama got the economy rolling again, while fixing his Republican predecessor’s mistakes and restoring world respect. After Obama’s two successful terms, what did Republicans offer? The best they had was someone as unfit for the U.S. presidency as Donald Trump, who, thanks to the Electoral College and Evangelicals, was selected by a mal-informed, easily fooled minority. Then, he wasted no time proving how incompetent he was, with the No. 1 Republican-sanctioned objective of destroying everything accomplished by his Democratic predecessor; while making himself a laughingstock around the world. Yet, many want him back, complaining 2020 was rigged; contrary to facts and logic. Foreign adversaries are obviously more likely to help Trump, which 2016 clearly suggests.
Without platform, program or positive ideas, Republicans now control the House, with a scary collection of incompetents with no idea of what their job is, or how to accomplish anything for national benefit. Some behave like clowns, with childish display of their own fragile egos. As a frantic attempt at getting something accomplished, they have now decided to make the debt ceiling an issue, as if paying approved bills should ever be questioned — a debt mostly incurred by Republican administrations. How ironic.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(1) comment
Well Jorg - should the WH ever need a better spin doctor than the inept one now reading answers from behind the podium, you could be first in line to replace her. Another master piece.
