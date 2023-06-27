Editor,
Jorg, Jorg, Jorg. You are like a man with very bad eyesight and is missing a lens in his glasses. You just refuse to see the whole picture. We live in the so-called Golden State that has had a Democratic supermajority for years.
Yet, although we have 12% of the nation’s population, we have 33% of the nation’s welfare recipients. We have some of the highest gas prices and the poorest roads. We are rated by U.S. News as 39th in fiscal stability and last in the country for opportunity. We have high property taxes, high state income tax and huge debt not even counting the unfunded pension problem. Meanwhile my kid lives in Tennessee, a very red state run by folks you say “offer no program, no platform, and no ideas.” Yet, they have no state income tax, moderate property taxes, no debt, lower cost gas and better roads. They are consistently listed in the top 10 of best run states. It would be an interesting project to compare the 10 bluest states against the 10 reddest states as to how well they are governed.
So Jorg, it’s time you recognize your party is just as bad as the other one. Put that lens back in your glasses and come join the independents and rail against both parties for their incompetence.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
