Editor,
Investments are something we all engage in, whether it’s a retirement plan, a vacation fund, stocks, crypto or simply investing in ourselves, through learning new skills or hobbies. One aspect that I feel goes underrepresented is investments in people, increasing well-being and opportunity for everyone. The largest barrier to universal well-being is poverty, a systemic lack of investment in people in all parts of the globe. When we address the deeper issues that are causing poverty, the return on that investment in people is significant.
Post-World War II Europe, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico: When U.S. foreign aid is sent to alleviate poverty, the quality of life improves for the recipients, but the return on investment is incredible for both the most poor and the United States. It’s crucial that more money is allocated toward U.S. foreign aid, as it benefits everyone involved. Let your congressional leaders know how important poverty alleviation is, both domestically and abroad, give them a call or an email.
No one anywhere should have to go hungry, everyone should have opportunities available to them. The United States has the power to make the difference globally, we just need to greenlight the investment.
Louis Asbury
San Francisco
