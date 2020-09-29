Editor,

In response to Mr. Grocott’s Sept. 22 column on the “We Believe” signs, first I would like to thank him. After reading his dismissive, rude piece that ridicules and trivializes many peoples beliefs, I immediately ordered four of those signs from Signsofjustice.com for me and my three kids.

Those signs represent the hope that our future is filled with tolerance and acceptance of other people and their views, something Mr. Grocott clearly does not get. I am hoping his neighbors feel the same as I and fill his community with “We Believe” signs.

Perhaps some of those same sentiments of love, humanity and justice for all might finally make a point to Mr. Grocott, someone who repeatedly refers to his God in his column.

Leni Liakos

Montara

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription