In response to Mr. Grocott’s Sept. 22 column on the “We Believe” signs, first I would like to thank him. After reading his dismissive, rude piece that ridicules and trivializes many peoples beliefs, I immediately ordered four of those signs from Signsofjustice.com for me and my three kids.
Those signs represent the hope that our future is filled with tolerance and acceptance of other people and their views, something Mr. Grocott clearly does not get. I am hoping his neighbors feel the same as I and fill his community with “We Believe” signs.
Perhaps some of those same sentiments of love, humanity and justice for all might finally make a point to Mr. Grocott, someone who repeatedly refers to his God in his column.
Leni Liakos
Montara
