Have you seen them? The signs? No, not the “Biden-Harris 2020” signs. Not too many of those around, not even in liberal San Francisco. No, I mean the “We Believe” signs. Actually, I think a lot of people who have put them out would have posted a Biden sign — but knowing what a poor candidate he is, especially given his loss of mental acuity — they’ve decided to put up a “We Believe” sign instead. I would not doubt it because on the other side of the spectrum, I have heard of Trump supporters flying their American flag instead of posting a “Trump-Pence 2020” yard sign. It beats having your house egged by an angry Democrat but — I digress.
When I see these signs, especially after what my community just went through with the fires, I am appalled that anyone would post one. There’s hardly a line I agree with but the first line, given my recent experience, is especially troubling. When the communities where I live were being threatened by a hot, raging forest fire, all lives mattered. The lives of people mattered and the lives of animals mattered. While the evacuation of the towns was happening, there was concern for every person getting out safely. There was concern for getting people’s pets out safely and while the fire worked its destruction, there were people putting out food for pets that were missed or left behind. There were even wild animals injured by the fire being given treatment by veterinarians. To single out any life over another would have been horrific. So it is with a sign essentially doing the same thing.
The second line of these signs reads, “No human is illegal.” Well, of course, a human being is not illegal. However, what a person does can be. The term, “illegal alien,” is merely a contraction of what is meant. Rather than say, “a person who entered the country illegally,” people choose to say, “Illegal alien.” It is not a denigration. We all know it is merely used to describe a person who has entered the United States illegally. The word “alien,” by the way, is a legal term referring to a person who is not a citizen but is in the country as a visitor, whether temporary or permanent. There are also the terms “legal alien” and “resident alien.” I have never heard of anyone mincing words over either.
The next line reads “Love is Love.” If it were a sign in my yard, it would read, “God is Love,” because God is the ultimate source of love. But this statement, while it may sound nice and fuzzy, has to be considered for what it could mean. To put it as a question, what is not meant by it? In this country, and in California in particular, where an organization like the North American Man/Boy Love Association, (NAMBLA), is actually gaining traction with their agenda, one is right to ask the question, what does or does this not mean?
Next is the line, “Women’s rights are human rights.” This one is a no-brainer. Any woman, last I checked, was human. Therefore, her rights are the same as anyone else’s. In countries where this is not true, good luck posting such a sign in your yard. You’re likely to be arrested and thrown in prison for being an enemy of the state.
Then we have, “Science is Real.” This, of course, is a jab at anyone who does not buy into Al Gore’s “Global Warming,” now morphed into “Climate Change.” Well, try this on for size. A book I am currently reading, titled, “Through Vulcan’s Eye,” and written by geologist Phillip S. Kane, has this to say about what caused the glaciation events of the last ice age, 2 million to 10,000 years ago: “the causes for such recurrent glaciation still escape scientists.” In other words, what caused the last ice age abounds with theories but nothing is known for certain. So tell me, how is it we know anything more about the causes of climate change in today’s world? Then try to tell me that man-made climate change is real.
The next to last line is, “Water is Life.” I agree. So is oxygen. So is sunlight. So is food. So is the human touch and companionship. God has blessed us with all things necessary for life on Earth and it is right for us to be grateful for it.
The last line on the sign is a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. It’s the only sensible thing written on it but is in very small print. You’ll have to go see one closely to see how it reads. Be careful though. Someone may think you’re trying to steal their sign.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
