Editor,
Replying to Scott Abramson’s Jan. 25 letter, the issue is not an either/or situation. We need both voting rights for all citizens and voting integrity for all elections. Yes, it’s critical for election workers to quickly be able to determine eligibility and voter ID is one very valid way and, yes, a state driver’s license should be fine. What to do then with all voters who don’t have one? Currently, only about 89% of U.S. adults do.
Would you support a national photo ID, provided free of charge by the U.S. government? I do. If so, then unnecessary burdens must not be placed on voters to obtain one. There should, for example be voter ID photo trucks traveling throughout the United States, including all Native American reservations.
One reason that voter ID laws have been deprecated in the past is because some states use them to disenfranchise voters rather than help voters and honest elections. For example, some states exclude forms of ID in a discriminatory manner. Texas allows concealed weapons permits for voting, but does not accept student ID cards. Until its voter ID law was struck down, North Carolina prohibited public assistance IDs and state employee ID cards, which are disproportionately held by Black voters. And, until recently, Wisconsin permitted active duty military ID cards, but prohibited Veterans Affairs ID cards for voting.
As you can see, it’s not a simple issue … but a free national voter ID card could easily fix it.
Larry Kistler
Belmont
