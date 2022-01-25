Editor,
For years, in local and in state elections, Democrat politicians have pushed “No voter ID” laws. Nowadays, these same Democrats want to legislate a national “Voting Rights” law for all Americans. Let’s ask this question: When people are simply required to show a form of identification, like a valid driver’s license, will that, as the Democrat politicians claim, suppress the right to vote? On the other hand, if people can vote without having to show who they are, will that not destroy the trust that everyday Americans have in our electoral system and the faith they have in our sacred democracy?
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.