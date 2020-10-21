Editor,
The high-tech app-based transportation and delivery companies want to avoid paying employment taxes, liability insurance, workers’ compensation and employee benefits, and just reap the profits of other peoples’ labor. They do not want to have the responsibility of running a business that has employees as drivers. They want to be like Walmart and let the drivers fend for themselves if they get hurt or, in an accident, while making money for the companies. The owners of these app-based companies are pushing off the responsibility of their employees health and safety to the general public, and at the public’s expense, so they can make more profits.
When a driver for an app-based company like Uber or Lift receives directions and instructions from the company on where to go and who to pick up and take to their destination, and how much to charge, with the majority of the money going to the company and the remainder going to the driver, then those drivers are called “employees.” But, as an “independent contractor,” these drivers would have to pay for their own workers’ compensation, health insurance, liability insurance, gas and wear and tear on their own vehicles, and then, some how get paid for their services.
Vote no on Proposition 22.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
I always watch Michael's suggestions and then vote the opposite. Prop 22 is one of two that i will vote for. I am told by the regional newspaper publisher that they may have to quit delivery if Prop 22 does not pass, throwing yet another contractor into unemployment. This is not just about Uber; it affects many thousands of contractors who prefer to remain independent or have no other choice.
What would be great is for each employee or independent contractor to decide for themselves and not have the government try to pick winners and losers based on their connections to organized labor.
