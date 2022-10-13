Editor,
Don’t be fooled, Pacifica councilmembers’ Measure Y tax is a bad idea.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Don’t be fooled, Pacifica councilmembers’ Measure Y tax is a bad idea.
Pacifica’s state beaches and highways are already funded by the state of California ($97 billion surplus), and nothing about the Measure Y tax affects existing employee compensation: TransparentCalifornia.com.
Vote no on Measure Y tax to:
• Protect your household against $6,210 in new taxes. Pacifica revenues have never been higher, Pacifica already has $5,000 of city debt per household, and councilmembers’ “use it or lose it” argument is pure fiction.
• Protect your data privacy. This tax creates an audit-database detailing your purchase history at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, and purchases “inconsistent” with reported income may increase audit probability.
• Protect your family against new car taxes. Whether you buy a Tesla ($690 Measure Y tax) in Fremont or a Prius ($160 Measure Y tax) in Colma, your costs will go up.
• Support family businesses in Pacifica. More than 71 small businesses left Pacifica last year. It’s time to incentivize local shopping, not disincentivize it.
The sky isn’t falling, but councilmembers have lost their way. They need a plan to deal with Linda Mar’s 2-million gallon sewage spills, 2021-convicted felons doing city-approved business in the quarry and the ever-growing army of homeless in our residential neighborhoods before we give them another dime.
Vote no on Measure Y tax, and vote out anyone who supports it.
Dan Stegink
Pacifica
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.