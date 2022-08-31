Democrats are on a vote buying spree. Education loans were originally intended to be lent to colleges to improve the quality of courses and teaching and help more students graduate with a better education. But due to key votes by Democrats, the burden of paying back government-backed student loans was placed on students instead of colleges.
Even then, the Dems realized what a future vote-buying opportunity this would be when they forgave these loans. Had the colleges been on the hook, they’d have been incentivized to provide better teaching and courses to increase students’ success and ability to repay the loans. Instead, too much money went into tripling colleges administrative staff and competing for students with lavish sports facilities and grade inflation instead of better professors and courses. Worst of all, teaching was infused with leftist propaganda in place of logic and critical thinking.
Excessive spending bills under President Biden are also viewed as major vote buying opportunities by Democrats. It remains to be seen if the voting public will realize how they’ve be blindsided with inflation due to “voter buying.” And when are the other 70% of people who didn’t go to college or the 50% of students who repaid their loans going to realize their unequal treatment from Democrats’ vote buying?
