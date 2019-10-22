Editor,
San Mateo Daily Journal columnist Jonathan Madison regularly offers an honest and challenging column which speaks to the issues which are at the very core of our lives. In his Tuesday, Oct. 15 column (“Tribute to Len Traubman”) Mr. Madison reflects on one of the most important lessons which he learned from Mr. Traubman; i.e. the need to reach out respectfully to those with whom we disagree. “Of the many things we take for granted and underestimate, the power in our capacity to listen to another without judgment or reservation is among the greatest.”
Mr. Madison’s tribute and life experiences also remind us of one of life’s most powerful and enduring truths: that no matter who we are, no matter where we are, no matter what our present circumstances, we are all children of God.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
