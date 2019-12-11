Editor,
My reply to the letter from Virgil Stevens, “The oversight of progressive voters” in the Dec. 2 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal is that regardless of bad actors in the educational field (including those at Trump University, I believe), every individual must ensure his or her viability in the job market, whether through higher education or job training. It’s unfortunate there are predators who take advantage of those seeking higher education, but of course that does not mean seeking a higher education to obtain a better job is misguided.
I doubt Trump has any real clue about the plight of the American laborer. I’d like to know exactly what he’s done to improve their situation, as numbers I’ve seen indicate increasing disparity between the upper class and middle class and do not support the notion that laborers are really any better off. Neither do I imagine Trump truly cares about the laborer as much as he cares about the upper class, the ones who are better off as result of Trump administration policies. Trump spouts whatever sounds good but rarely follows through in any meaningful or effective way. One might consider the administration’s xenophobic immigration policy to be an assist to U.S. citizens in the labor market, but A.) immigrants are often willing to take jobs U.S. citizens don’t even want; and B.) the economic, social, cultural and humanitarian losses from such policy far outweigh any conceivable gains. And finally, I do hope we get the leadership we deserve. We don’t have it now.
Brian Wright
Belmont
Brian- you want to know what the president has done for the American Laborer. You can find it in the last jobs report in November. It is called wage increases. Yes, again they were up 3.1%, hourly earnings were up again for the American worker. Hourly earnings have been going up for the average worker more under president Trump than any other president. I think that is the most important statistic to completely obliterate your point.
