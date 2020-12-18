Editor,
Regarding the Student News column, “The truth behind the shiny participation trophy” by Natalie Doud in the Dec. 12-13 edition of the Daily Journal, thank you for your well-written article and perspective from a teenager. I have been a coach and teacher for more than 40 years. It was refreshing to read that a person of the writer’s age truly sees that the Trophy Generation really will not benefit from the trophy.
Good points were presented in Doud’s article and now you need to go to all educational institutions from preschool on up and re-educate the personnel and start over with the youth.
Polly Wiard
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.