Editor,
Thank you Rudy Espinoza for your latest column, “Not another tax” on March 28 on the proposed new parcel tax for wildfire and sea-level rise mitigation. I also appreciate the honorable mention of the Latinx Dems Club endorsement of my candidacy for Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder & Chief Elections Officer.
As the community saw with Proposition 15, Schools and Communities First ballot measure in 2020, the current officeholder opposes split roll and other enforcement with corporate interests and major property owners out of fear of the potential for assessment appeals and concern that enforcement would overall unduly burden the office’s staffing, workloads and technology resources. In other words, corporations will lawyer up, so let’s go after the easier targets of working families.
Before considering yet another tax on the many of us who are already struggling to make ends meet, we need to focus on greater transparency, accessibility and equity in the current property tax system and greater accountability in county government oversight.
David Pollack
San Carlos
