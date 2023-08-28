State Sen. Josh Becker, in his guest perspective on Wednesday on the withdrawal of the bill to increase Bay Area bridge tolls to fund public transit operations, expressed interest in “possible alternatives.” One such alternative has been available to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Bay Area’s transportation agency, for decades – it just hasn’t decided to implement it because it faces a formidable challenge.
In 1997, Gov. Pete Wilson signed into law Assembly Bill 598 by Valerie Brown of Sonoma County. The bill authorizes MTC to write a ballot measure to impose what would be the state’s first regional gas tax of up to 10-cents per gallon to fund public transit improvements in the nine-county Bay Area. It would need to be approved by at least two-thirds of the voters, though the legislature could seek to lower that threshold. Similarly, the legislature might need to amend the bill to allow the tax revenue to be used for transit operations rather than capital projects.
Tuesday’s front-page article, “Bridge toll hike bill halted,” noted that the “current $7 toll for those [seven] bridges is also slated to rise $1 on Jan. 1, 2025, through Regional Measure 3 passed in 2017.” It’s time for the MTC to begin work on Regional Measure 4 that will apply to all drivers of internal combustion-powered vehicles in the Bay Area, not just those that drive on toll bridges, to make our region’s public transit financially sustainable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.