Maybe I am missing something. Maybe I am old school. Can someone please explain the rationale behind letter writer Irwin David’s idea in raising the gas tax (“Time to increase gas tax in Bay Area” letter to the editor, Aug. 28 edition of the Daily Journal)?
Why are people who are generally forced out of the area to live, constantly being asked to foot the bill for luxuries they don’t get to use? If public transportation cannot survive based on ridership, why should people who drive gas vehicles and/or commute into the Bay Area be forced to subsidize it?
Seems an awful lot like the student loan forgiveness plan in making people without college degrees pay for those that got them via contracts they signed. Perhaps the figure heads atop our public transportation can take a pay cut from the six figures they earn yearly, regardless of how well they do their jobs.
