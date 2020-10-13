Editor,
I have been disturbed by recent claims that this is the worst we have seen. Oh really?
Have you lived through the 1960s and 1970s? When President Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert Kennedy were assassinated? When police officers were shooting down anti-war protesters in Ohio and Chicago? When our national government was toppled because of manifest dishonesty and electoral crime?
Oh but let’s go back further. Did you live through World War II? Our best numbers are that the Nazis killed 30 million people, the Stalinists probably 40 million, the Chinese under Mao Tse-Tung probably 50 million.
These are the best numbers we have.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisc
(1) comment
Hello, Clayton
There is wisdom in your words. Consider race relations in the 1960s... while we are still working toward true equity, are things worse now than they were then?
Look at 1968. In that year alone... North Korea seized a US Navy ship, the Tet offensive started, an incumbent president withdrew from the race seven months before the election, Martin Luther King assassinated, violent anti-war protests across the US, Robert Kennedy assassinated, police and protesters clashed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and US athletes protested at the Olympics in Mexico City. Then, Apollo 8 orbited the moon on Christmas Eve. There is hope.
In 1969, there were still some horrible and sad events, e.g. Charlie Manson's rampage. But Neil Armstrong walked on the moon and we witnessed Woodstock later that same summer. And the Amazin' Mets won the World Series. There is always hope.
So, we have heard recent claims that things are the worst they've ever been... nope, only if we let them be the worst.
