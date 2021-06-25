Editor,
Four years ago, my neighbor converted the basement to an apartment. I have not been able to sleep as I can hear them talking in their apartment all night long. The owner refuses to do anything. The city refuses as the owner did everything legal.
So, I had a wall and two windows soundproofed for $13,000. I can still hear them so I need to wear earplugs to sleep. If Senate bills 9 and 10 continues to move forward, more single-family homes will be converted and many more families will have the same problem I have. Democrats wake up. Who will buy your home if you cannot sleep in it? Property values will decrease. Or are you going to pay $40,000 to $60,000 to have your home soundproofed? A two-bedroom home was designed for four to five people, not eight to 20. What about the lack of parking? Do you think politicians are going to allow their neighborhoods to convert their houses into multiunits?
Joan Carlson
San Bruno
