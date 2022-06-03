Editor,
The governor and the state Legislature sold out to Wall Street real estate and smaller developers by passing state Senate bills 9 and 10. These will destroy single-family neighborhoods by allowing up to six units to be built on these parcels.
Which candidate are you voting for and will they modify these bills to protect single-family neighborhoods? These candidates are very evasive on the subject. All I know is that you have to pull the cover back to get to the answer. Giselle Hale is supported by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, on her website and he is one of the authors of the Senate bills 9 and 10.
Diane Papan is supported by David Bohannon, a longtime big developer in San Mateo who wants to turn his Hillsdale shopping center into a mega mall with high-rise housing above. Which is the lesser of evils here? We need smart development, not one that forces longtime residents out, increases density beyond reasonable limits without the supporting infrastructure and adds to traffic/parking problems while reducing open space.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
