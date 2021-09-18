Editor,
Well, congratulations to all you “no” voters. I guess I don’t understand the approximately 80%/20% no to yes ratio of votes in San Mateo County. This is surprising because in my neighborhood’s social media postings, people overwhelmingly were tired of the increase in property crimes, the thought of having an eight-unit apartment house next door to you, schools locked down, power outages, constant water rationing, etc.
All of this being brought about by elected officials who have forgotten the meaning of “a government of the people, by the people and for the people” as well as prioritizing the quality of life for everyone. Or more simply, just brought about by bad management of our state. A recall would have been a strong message, but unfortunately, it will be the same old same old a while longer.
Victor Carboni
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.