Care to put a price on incompetence and stupidity? How about more than $2 trillion in desperately needed government expenditures and 55,000 lives lost all for no good reason.
Sound harsh? Well the same information was available to just about every nation since January. Taiwan, with a population of around 24 million people, has recorded several hundred cases and deaths in just double digits. All accomplished without the lockdowns, or prolonged school and business closures. Their economy is ready and raring to go, unlike ours.
How can we account for such vastly different outcomes? Taiwan has high-quality universal health care and obviously more intelligent leaders. Add to this is the fact that seven nations headed by women are among the nations which have handled the crisis far far better than just about all the others. Taiwan, Iceland, Germany, Finland, New Zealand Norway and Denmark. Thoughts anyone?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
