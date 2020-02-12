Editor,
The new democrat standard is that it’s OK for future vice presidents to use their office to enrich their families by millions, and any president who points this out will be impeached. Biden was Obama’s point man on a mission to reduce corruption in Ukraine because we didn’t want our foreign aid going into corrupt hands. What type of message did it send to Ukrainians when the vice president’s son took millions of dollars for no work from a corrupt oligarch in Ukraine? Why did Joe Biden remain silent about this? There must have been high-fives among the oligarchs over how easily Joe Biden sold out.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.