Our one party Democratic state government is failing to deliver basic services to Californians like adequate water, reliable power and basic education for children. No meaningful water storage has been added to our water supply in 50 years. Reliable electricity from natural gas generation and nuclear power has been significantly replaced with unreliable solar and wind power resulting in blackouts and the highest cost electricity in the country.

Our teachers’-union-run schools are rated just about the worst the country. State employee pension funds are increasingly taxing local governments. Meanwhile, $100 billion is being spent on a boondoggle high-speed rail to Bakersfield. When are Californians going to realize that we have a corrupt authoritarian state government that is being run for the benefit of democrat politicians and government employee unions and not for the people?

Ed Kahl

Woodside

