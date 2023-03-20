In his letter of March 8, Bob Cohen uses cherry-picked data and dubious statements to cast doubt on the seriousness of climate change. He references predictions made more than 30 years ago to cast doubt on the reliability of climate models. However, climate models have become much more accurate in recent years due to improved understanding of climate dynamics and vastly increased computing power.
Mr. Cohen states that “no one is aware of historical observations.” In fact there is an enormous amount of available data on historical observations of climate-related phenomena, including global temperatures, sea level rise, and others. He cherry picks one data point to try to refute that fact that sea levels have been rising due to increasing global temperatures. Here is what NASA has to say: “Over the past 100 years, global temperatures have risen about 1 degree C (1.8 degrees F), with sea level response to that warming totaling about 160 to 210 mm (with about half of that amount occurring since 1993), or about 6 to 8 inches. And the current rate of sea-level rise is unprecedented over the past several millennia.”
It is unfortunate that the media sometimes tend to exaggerate the impacts of climate change. However, the findings of climate science are clear if one makes the effort to get the real story. It is not child abuse to inform our children about the facts of climate change so that they are prepared to take political action to have a livable planet.
